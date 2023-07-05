Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Liberty’s DPW innovating for positive change

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Jacqueline Hill 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Fort Liberty’s Directorate of Public Works Army Residential Communities Initiative Team launches a new Neighborhood Mayors program in a move to improve the quality of life for service members and their Families living in on post housing, July 6. To apply send the completed application form to the Fort Liberty Housing Services Office at HSOUH@army.mil. The application form can be downloaded from the Fort Liberty Website at https://home.army.mil/liberty/application/files/9816/8798/1877/Fort_Liberty_Mayoral_Program_Application.pdf (U.S. Army graphic by Jacqueline Hill Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs)

