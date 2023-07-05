Fort Liberty’s DPW innovating for positive change

Fort Liberty’s Directorate of Public Works Army Residential Communities Initiative Team launches a new Neighborhood Mayors program in a move to improve the quality of life for service members and their Families living in on post housing, July 6. To apply send the completed application form to the Fort Liberty Housing Services Office at HSOUH@army.mil. The application form can be downloaded from the Fort Liberty Website at https://home.army.mil/liberty/application/files/9816/8798/1877/Fort_Liberty_Mayoral_Program_Application.pdf (U.S. Army graphic by Jacqueline Hill Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs)

