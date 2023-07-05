Leadership changed hands at DLA Distribution Sigonella, Italy

Story by Dawn Bonsell, DLA Distribution Public Affairs Officer



CATANIA, Italy. – Navy Cmdr. Benjamin “Ben” Muniz took command of Defense Logistics Agency Sigonella, Italy, from outgoing Navy Cmdr. Eugene “Geno” Dawson, during a change of command ceremony, June 15. DLA Europe & Africa Commander Col. Faith Chamberlain officiated the ceremony.



“You and your team responded to an exponential increase in demands, volume of commodities and complexity of synchronization to support the Navy during the past 24 months, driven by an increase in the number of ships in theater not seen since the Second World War,” said Chamberlain.



Under Dawson’s leadership, DLA Distribution Sigonella expanded distribution support to over 70 afloat units, including port visit support for transiting and on station Carrier Strike Groups, with overlaps that included Amphibious Readiness Groups. Team DDSI also supported two Navy land-based patrol squadrons, Air Force and NATO Global Hawk Detachments, as well as 37 tenant Commands onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella.



During the ceremony, Chamberlain presented Dawson with the Defense Meritorious Service Medal for expertly balancing mission priorities with the health and safety of the workforce, while maintaining top tier performance metrics.



“Geno, thank you for your dedication, commitment and ‘can do’ approach to every task, obstacle and effort. I want to personally thank you for all that you’ve done … and offer to you and your family, fair winds and following seas,” said Chamberlain.



In welcoming Muniz to take the helm of the busy distribution center, Chamberlain touted the amazing DLA Distribution Sigonella team.



“You’ve joined an amazing team of service members, civilians and local nationals who are dedicated, professional and determined to support the entirety of U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, at the speed of need,” said Chamberlain.



A native of El Paso, Texas, Muniz received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from West Texas A&M University in 2004 and was commissioned an ensign in the Navy through Officer Candidate School in June 2006. He earned his Master of Business Administration (Acquisition and Contract Management) from Naval Postgraduate School in 2016.



His operational assignments include disbursing officer, USS Truman (CVN 75); J4, Iraq Assistance Group – South; supply officer and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit One. His shore assignments include assistant Navy Enterprise Resource Planning lead, Commander Naval Air Forces; business officer, Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain; contracting specialists, Naval Air Systems Command; career counselor and accessions officer, Supply Corps Detailing, Navy Personnel Command (PERS-4412); executive assistant, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Navy (Procurement).



His personal awards include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy Marine Corps Commendation Medal, with five oak leaf clusters, Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal, with three oak leaf clusters and numerous unit and campaign awards.



DLA Distribution Sigonella, Italy, is strategically located in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea. With capability to provide the full complement of physical distribution services and ideally located on the historically-rich island of Sicily, Sigonella stands ready to support all four service components and other federal agencies located south of the Italian Alps.



Officially activated on April 1, 2004, DLA Distribution Sigonella, Italy, was established to provide forward stock positioning support and enhanced physical distribution services in conjunction with an expanding regional customer base.



Collocated on Naval Air Station, Sigonella, DLA Distribution Sigonella, Italy's, primary customers currently include the Aviation Support Division, Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Division, and Navy ships and squadrons operating in the Mediterranean region.



Specialized handling and support services include managing the Navy's hazardous materials, depot level repair part storage and distribution, and a complete range of material packing and shipping services. Sigonella also provides expedited requisitioning and centralized receiving support to the military community throughout the Mediterranean.

Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 Location: CATANIA, IT