Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    My FM&C Story: Natasha Anderson

    My FMC Story: Natasha Anderson

    Photo By Elizabeth Szoke | Natasha Anderson joined the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial...... read more read more

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Story by Elizabeth Szoke 

    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller)

    When asked what drew her to public service, Anderson remembered her parents: “Both of my parents were career civil servants—it’s what I knew.” She added the fact that her government internships, the precursors to her career, were meaningful as they positioned her to do true accounting work and not just “make copies.”

    As Director of FOA, Anderson’s goals for FY23 and beyond center on three things: making progress against long-standing audit pain points, improving the communication between the civilian and service member financial management community, and driving buy-in towards sound risk management and internal controls. A believer in enterprise risk management, or ERM, Anderson said “we won’t be able to achieve and sustain an [audit] opinion without a focus on ERM.”

    A self-appointed gamer, Anderson lives for video games and has “…owned almost every console/video gaming system ever made.” This accolade includes systems/consoles from Nintendo, Sega, and Mattel. When she finishes a video game Anderson often donates that game, and sometimes the consoles, to communities in need. An animal-lover Anderson calls McDaniel College and The George Washington University her alma maters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 14:36
    Story ID: 449036
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My FM&C Story: Natasha Anderson, by Elizabeth Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    My FMC Story: Natasha Anderson

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Financial Management and Comptroller

    Finance Officer

    Non-appropriated fund (NAF) Auditing Officer

    TAGS

    Audit
    Army Finance
    ASA FM&C
    Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT