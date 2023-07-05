My FM&C Story: Natasha Anderson

Photo By Elizabeth Szoke | Natasha Anderson joined the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial...... read more read more Photo By Elizabeth Szoke | Natasha Anderson joined the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller) in August 2014 as a Financial Management Analyst—now, she serves as the Army’s Director of Financial Operations and Accounting, or FOA. In this role, Anderson helps oversee the Army’s financial management community to include policies and procedures, accounting expertise and risk management and internal controls. see less | View Image Page

When asked what drew her to public service, Anderson remembered her parents: “Both of my parents were career civil servants—it’s what I knew.” She added the fact that her government internships, the precursors to her career, were meaningful as they positioned her to do true accounting work and not just “make copies.”



As Director of FOA, Anderson’s goals for FY23 and beyond center on three things: making progress against long-standing audit pain points, improving the communication between the civilian and service member financial management community, and driving buy-in towards sound risk management and internal controls. A believer in enterprise risk management, or ERM, Anderson said “we won’t be able to achieve and sustain an [audit] opinion without a focus on ERM.”



A self-appointed gamer, Anderson lives for video games and has “…owned almost every console/video gaming system ever made.” This accolade includes systems/consoles from Nintendo, Sega, and Mattel. When she finishes a video game Anderson often donates that game, and sometimes the consoles, to communities in need. An animal-lover Anderson calls McDaniel College and The George Washington University her alma maters.