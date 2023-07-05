Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    My FMC Story: Natasha Anderson

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Szoke 

    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller)

    Natasha Anderson joined the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller) in August 2014 as a Financial Management Analyst—now, she serves as the Army’s Director of Financial Operations and Accounting, or FOA. In this role, Anderson helps oversee the Army’s financial management community to include policies and procedures, accounting expertise and risk management and internal controls.

