Natasha Anderson joined the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller) in August 2014 as a Financial Management Analyst—now, she serves as the Army’s Director of Financial Operations and Accounting, or FOA. In this role, Anderson helps oversee the Army’s financial management community to include policies and procedures, accounting expertise and risk management and internal controls.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 14:36 Photo ID: 7907315 VIRIN: 230126-A-DU853-1001 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 334.58 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, My FMC Story: Natasha Anderson, by Elizabeth Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.