Natasha Anderson joined the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller) in August 2014 as a Financial Management Analyst—now, she serves as the Army’s Director of Financial Operations and Accounting, or FOA. In this role, Anderson helps oversee the Army’s financial management community to include policies and procedures, accounting expertise and risk management and internal controls.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 14:36
|Photo ID:
|7907315
|VIRIN:
|230126-A-DU853-1001
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|334.58 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, My FMC Story: Natasha Anderson, by Elizabeth Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
My FM&C Story: Natasha Anderson
Financial Management and Comptroller
Finance Officer
Non-appropriated fund (NAF) Auditing Officer
LEAVE A COMMENT