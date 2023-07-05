My FM&C Story: Jillian Rantamaki

Photo By Elizabeth Szoke | The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller)...... read more read more Photo By Elizabeth Szoke | The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller) welcomed Jillian Rantamaki from the Defense Finance Accounting Service, or DFAS, earlier this year to temporarily fill different positions within the organization. She recently transitioned to the Working Capital Fund Audit Director in addition to her role as the General Fund Audit Director, which she has filled over the last six months. see less | View Image Page

The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller) welcomed Jillian Rantamaki from the Defense Finance Accounting Service, or DFAS, earlier this year to temporarily fill different positions within the organization. She recently transitioned to the Working Capital Fund Audit Director in addition to her role as the General Fund Audit Director, which she has filled over the last six months.



Rantamaki has so far contributed to the OASA (FM&C) team by managing the General Fund Audit team, reviewing notices of findings and recommendations for the General Fund financial statement audit. Responsibilities in her new role are similar but focused on the Working Capital Fund audit, as she continues to serve as a liaison between the auditors and Army commands while leveraging her prior experience to help the organization.



“I use my experience to help liaison with DFAS as-needed,” Rantamaki said. “And I’ve implemented any best practices that we’ve seen that may help Army in their pursuit of achieving an audit opinion.”



The span of Rantamaki’s career began after she earned her master’s degree from Charleston Southern University, became a certified public accountant, joined the DFAS team as an intern in 2004 and climbed the ranks in the finance community.



“I primarily supported Navy and Marine Corps prior to joining FM&C,” Rantamaki said. “I’ve done a little bit of everything in the accounting realm, supervised many teams and became a director of a new audit cell for Marine Corps before becoming Audit Director at DFAS Cleveland.”



Rantamaki has always been interested in working within the Department of Defense due to its structure and as a means of giving back to the country.



“It’s a great mission and a good way to give back without actually serving in the military, but supporting those who do,” Rantamaki said.