Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    My FM&C Story: Jillian Rantamaki

    My FM&amp;C Story: Jillian Rantamaki

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2022

    Photo by Elizabeth Szoke 

    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller)

    The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management & Comptroller) welcomed Jillian Rantamaki from the Defense Finance Accounting Service, or DFAS, earlier this year to temporarily fill different positions within the organization. She recently transitioned to the Working Capital Fund Audit Director in addition to her role as the General Fund Audit Director, which she has filled over the last six months.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 14:23
    Photo ID: 7907278
    VIRIN: 221020-A-DU853-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 274.85 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My FM&C Story: Jillian Rantamaki, by Elizabeth Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    My FM&amp;C Story: Jillian Rantamaki

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Comptroller

    Financial Management and Comptroller

    Finance Officer

    Non-appropriated fund (NAF) Auditing Officer

    TAGS

    Audit
    Army Finance
    ASA FM&C
    Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT