KFOR equips school with computers

KFOR RC-East Liaison Monitoring Teams helped equip the Tefik Canga school in Koliq, with 22 laptop computers, June 26, 2023.



“This is great for us because we have an information technology lab but we didn’t have the computers necessary for the students to get hands-on training,” said Ymer Voli, educational director of Tefik Çanga.



This effort was led by Italian Capt. Alessandro Veggi, K8 Liaison Monitoring Team Commander.



“The countryside doesn’t have the same facilities and resources that the city centers have so this is very important to the development of the pupils,” Veggi said. “I feel that this community is very appreciative of KFOR and they are always happy to see us.”



The Liaison Monitoring Team's purpose to KFOR is to establish relationships with key figures within local communities.



Throughout KFOR there are 29 Liaison Monitoring Teams and since 2015 there have been over 200 civil-military co-operation events in every region of Kosovo.



Other engagements the Liaison Monitoring Teams have facilitated include meeting with the head of a local municipal water utility to provide clean drinking water, working with non-governmental organizations to support women and youth shelters, helping firefighters with basic first aid instruction and procuring school supplies for children.



The liaison teams also work closely with the Civil-military Co-operation office with many events around Kosovo. Some of the events include working with the Kosovo Security Force for a 10 week conversational english course, helped acquire a water pump for the Devic Monastery where nuns were getting sick from contaminated water, working with non government organizations like Play 2 Educate to put on inter-ethnic sporting events to bring together youth of different backgrounds and working Kosovo Police on a project called “Together for Safer Schools” whose goal is to raise children’s safety and drug awareness starting fall 2023.



Liaison Monitoring Teams are the face of KFOR, they interact with the community and build relationships that help improve Kosovo.



KFOR RC-E comprises ten contributing NATO partner nations, dedicated to maintaining a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 14:10 Story ID: 449009 Location: ZZ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR equips school with computers, by SGT Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.