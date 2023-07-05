AIRCRAFT ADVISORY: Increase in aircraft activity at NBVC Point Mugu

POINT MUGU – Starting July 22, multiple aircraft will be arriving at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu, in support of multiple joint-force test events and annual large force exercises. NBVC Point Mugu will host approximately 65 aircraft.
Aircraft supporting multiple events are expected to operate out of NBVC Point Mugu from July 31 to Aug. 22, including some extended airfield hours, with the larger segments of flying Aug. 07-18.
Communities in the Camarillo and Oxnard area may experience increased jet activity and noise during this time.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 13:06
|Story ID:
|449007
|Location:
|NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
|Web Views:
|37
|Downloads:
|0
