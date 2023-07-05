AIRCRAFT ADVISORY: Increase in aircraft activity at NBVC Point Mugu

Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 220823-N-AS200-8205 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug. 22, 2022) An F-35C assigned to Air Test...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 220823-N-AS200-8205 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug. 22, 2022) An F-35C assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9) "Vampires" takes off from Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu during Exercise Gray Flag Aug. 22, 2023. VX-9 is based in China Lake, Calif. and charged with the testing and evaluation of weapons and their related systems in direct support of the United States Naval Aviation Fleet. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released) see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU – Starting July 22, multiple aircraft will be arriving at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu, in support of multiple joint-force test events and annual large force exercises. NBVC Point Mugu will host approximately 65 aircraft.



Aircraft supporting multiple events are expected to operate out of NBVC Point Mugu from July 31 to Aug. 22, including some extended airfield hours, with the larger segments of flying Aug. 07-18.



Communities in the Camarillo and Oxnard area may experience increased jet activity and noise during this time.