    AIRCRAFT ADVISORY: Increase in aircraft activity at NBVC Point Mugu

    NAS POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Story by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    POINT MUGU – Starting July 22, multiple aircraft will be arriving at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu, in support of multiple joint-force test events and annual large force exercises. NBVC Point Mugu will host approximately 65 aircraft.

    Aircraft supporting multiple events are expected to operate out of NBVC Point Mugu from July 31 to Aug. 22, including some extended airfield hours, with the larger segments of flying Aug. 07-18.

    Communities in the Camarillo and Oxnard area may experience increased jet activity and noise during this time.

    This work, AIRCRAFT ADVISORY: Increase in aircraft activity at NBVC Point Mugu, by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Flag
    VX-9
    CNAF
    NR-NPASE-W
    Gray Flag

