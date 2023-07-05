Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Increase in aircraft activity at NBVC Point Mugu

    Increase in aircraft activity at NBVC Point Mugu

    NAS POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    220823-N-AS200-8205 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug. 22, 2022) An F-35C assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9) "Vampires" takes off from Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu during Exercise Gray Flag Aug. 22, 2023. VX-9 is based in China Lake, Calif. and charged with the testing and evaluation of weapons and their related systems in direct support of the United States Naval Aviation Fleet. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 13:06
    Photo ID: 7907098
    VIRIN: 220823-N-AS200-8205
    Resolution: 2746x1791
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Increase in aircraft activity at NBVC Point Mugu, by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AIRCRAFT ADVISORY: Increase in aircraft activity at NBVC Point Mugu

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Point Mugu
    F-35
    VX-9
    NR-NPASE-W
    Gray Flag

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT