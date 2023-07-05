Increase in aircraft activity at NBVC Point Mugu

220823-N-AS200-8205 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Aug. 22, 2022) An F-35C assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9) "Vampires" takes off from Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu during Exercise Gray Flag Aug. 22, 2023. VX-9 is based in China Lake, Calif. and charged with the testing and evaluation of weapons and their related systems in direct support of the United States Naval Aviation Fleet. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US