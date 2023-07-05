Hundreds of kids get hooked on stewardship at free fishing rodeo

Courtesy Photo | More than 500 kids recently participated in the annual Kids Fishing Rodeo at the Dale...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | More than 500 kids recently participated in the annual Kids Fishing Rodeo at the Dale Hollow National Fish Hatchery on June 10, 2023, in Celina, Tennessee. see less | View Image Page

CELINA, Tenn. (June 30, 2023) – More than 500 kids recently participated in the annual Kids Fishing Rodeo at the Dale Hollow National Fish Hatchery, an event aimed at encouraging children to fish and learn about natural resource stewardship.



“It was a great turnout and the partner agencies and volunteers all worked together to make fishing fun and educational for all the participants,” said Crystal Tingle, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District resource manager at Dale Hollow Lake.



The Annual Free Fishing Day in Tennessee happens the first Saturday of June. This year it was June 10, 2023. Every year the kids fishing rodeo is held at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Dale Hollow National Fish Hatchery. The free event is open to youth under the age of 15.

Partnering agencies such as U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, The Friends of Dale Hollow National Fish Hatchery, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, donors, and volunteers helped make this event possible.



Participants were supplied loaner poles, bait, rangers and officers’ guidance, lunch, and goody bags.



Those that registered early for the event took home a prize. As children fished, rainbow trout were released into the creek below the fish hatchery. This year’s rodeo was a success, and those involved look forward to this yearly tradition.



The Dale Hollow National Fish Hatchery is located just below Dale Hollow Dam on the Obey River. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is the only agency in the federal government whose primary responsibility is the conservation and management of fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the American people.



