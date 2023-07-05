FORSCOM units ensure readiness

Photo By Spc. Mason Nichols | Soldiers with 511th Military Police Company, 91st Military Police Battalion, 16th...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Mason Nichols | Soldiers with 511th Military Police Company, 91st Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade conduct an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercises (EDRE), July 11, 2023, at Fort Drum, Ny. An EDRE is a no-notice, rapid-deployment exercise designed to test a unit's ability to alert, marshal and deploy forces and equipment to an emergency disaster for contingency operations and evaluate the deployment readiness of active component forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Mason Nichols) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 11, 2023) – Army units answer the call every day, and military police are no exception to that rule. This week the 511th Military Police Company’s bags are packed, equipment prepared for transport, and Soldiers geared up and ready to complete their emergency deployment readiness exercise (EDRE). Soldiers on the tarmac are ready to move out, flying to White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, to prove their mettle.

Under ongoing military actions, the 91st Military Police Battalion and other U.S. Army Forces Command units participate in training events in which they are deployed on almost no notice to set up operations all over the European theater.

Cpt. Shaun Hyde, 16th Military Police Brigade assistant operations officer for all current operations, gave insight into how the unit prepared for this event.

“511th has been on HQRF (Headquarters Quick Response Force) mission since last August,” Hyde said. “Then we had a VALEX (Validation Exercise) to verify mission set and the capability to do riot control and base security.”

The 511th MP Company has been on the mission for the last year preparing for this moment. For the unit, the goal isn't achieved when Soldiers are on the tarmac ready to deploy. They need to pack up and move out to a designated location to set up any variety of sustainment services. Hyde has watched as the unit ensures its Soldiers can complete the mission.

“They were on this mission for a year so far, and this is an ARNORTH (U.S. Army North) EDRE, so they can do all of their METs (mission essential tasks) at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico,” Hyde said.

For FORSCOM leaders, the goal of these exercises is to improve no-notice alerts and emergency response by moving forces to execute a mission, and then redeploy and recover within a short period of time. This type of exercise gives Soldiers the training they need to remain prepared and understand the intent of each mission, ensuring they are always combat ready.

Hyde reiterated that whether it is in response to military actions, civil unrest, or natural disaster missions, units are using this training to prepare to deploy to answer the call.

“This is to verify them and run through their processes and through the battalion’s processes as well,” he said.

The mission set of an EDRE can help commanders assess their units’ abilities and prepare their Soldiers in the areas that may need more emphasis in training to ensure their readiness when called upon. At every level of leadership, it can help troops get back to the fundamentals to train and execute missions successfully.