NSF Diego Garcia conducts change of command ceremony

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Raquell Williams | DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory -- The U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia color guard presents the colors during the change of command ceremony on the island July 12, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory -- U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia conducted its change of command ceremony July 12, 2023 in which Capt. Peter Hatcher assumed the role as commanding officer from Capt. John. F. Wilson.



Rear Adm. Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan, served as the guest speaker for the time-honored Navy tradition and spoke sentiments of both Wilson’s and Hatcher’s leadership.



“Capt. Wilson’s leadership has been outstanding,” said Lahti. “He has adroitly balanced many complicated situations and has led his team to success. Capt. Hatcher is a proven leader who is ready to assume command and continue the legacy here on the island.”



Before formally turning over his position, Wilson thanked those who served under his charge.



“To the officers, chief and sailors of Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, you are who I will miss most,” said Wilson. “You are a motley crew that kept me on my toes and challenged me at work and on the pitch. I’m proud to have served with you here.”



After Wilson and Hatcher saluted one another in a formal showing of the change in command, Hatcher took to the podium as the new commanding officer and expressed his appreciation to Wilson.



“I would like extend my deepest gratitude to Capt. Wilson for your dedicated service and exemplary leadership during your tenure,” said Hatcher. “Your tireless efforts have fostered a culture of excellence and have left an indelible mark on this base.”



Continuing his speech, Hatcher went on to thank all who serve on Diego Garcia.



“To the officers, sailors, civilian personnel, OGs, British forces, our KBR partners and partner commands who make up the Diego Garcia, I express my deepest appreciation for your unwavering dedication, professionalism and sacrifice,” said Hatcher. “May we move forward with a shared sense of purpose, determination and unwavering commitment. Together, we shall continue to uphold the proud traditions of this installation."



Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations.



For more news from U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, visit www.facebook.com/nsfdg.