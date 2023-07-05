DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory -- Capt. John F. Wilson, outgoing commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks during the change of command ceremony on the island July 12, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 04:33 Photo ID: 7906058 VIRIN: 230712-N-VD231-1057 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 571.03 KB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSF Diego Garcia conducts change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SA Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.