Texas State Competitive Swimmer looking forward to being an Aviation Rescue Swimmer in the Navy

Photo By Allen Cordova | Kiali Cunningham holds a warrior challenge t-shirt during one of her training sessions...... read more read more Photo By Allen Cordova | Kiali Cunningham holds a warrior challenge t-shirt during one of her training sessions with Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Reuben Castro who is Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s Navy Special Warfare Scout, and Assistant Command Fitness Leader. Kiali was selected for the Aviation Rescue Swimmer (AIRR) program and after recruit training, she will transfer to the Navy’s Aviation Enlisted Aircrew Training School in Pensacola, Florida. There she will receive training in basic aircrew procedures, first aid, water rescue techniques and eventually serve as a naval aircrewman onboard a Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by HM2 Reuben Castro/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – (July 10, 2023) Kiali Cunningham of Boerne, Texas is making final preparations to attend recruit training and become a Sailor in America’s Navy.



Kiali is a state competitive swimmer who learned to swim when she was four years old and started competing at age eleven.



“I want to keep swimming,” said Kiali, who graduated from Boerne High School in 2023. “It was beneficial for me to join the Navy so that I can keep swimming at my peak.”



According to Kiali, at the beginning of her senior year in high school, she completed a research project about rescue swimmers which caught her interest, and she joined the Navy.



“I hope to be able to meet and motivate people that have the same drive and work ethic as I do,” said Kiali. “The travel is an add on, I just want to help people.”



Kiali serves as a head coach of a summer league swim team at the Boerne Municipal Pool and volunteers to help kids learn to swim.



In the Navy, she will serve as an Aviation Rescue Swimmer (AIRR) and will receive advanced training in search and rescue operations.



According to Kiali, she is looking forward to jumping out of helicopters into the ocean.



After recruit training, she will transfer to the Navy’s Aviation Enlisted Aircrew Training School (AEATS) in Pensacola, Florida. There she will receive training in basic aircrew procedures, first aid, water rescue techniques and eventually serve as a naval aircrewman onboard a Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron.



Kiali was recruited by Machinist Mate 2nd Class Joshua West assigned to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) De Zavala. Upon being selected for the Aviation Rescue Swimmer (AIRR) program, she began working with Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Reuben Castro who is Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s Navy Special Warfare Scout, and Assistant Command Fitness Leader.



“Petty Officer Castro is the best,’” said Kiali. “He’s a great role model and always there motivating us. He’s the kind of person that makes you want to join the Navy.”



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.