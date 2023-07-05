Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas State Competitive Swimmer looking forward to being an Aviation Rescue Swimmer in the Navy

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Allen Cordova 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio

    Kiali Cunningham holds a warrior challenge t-shirt during one of her training sessions with Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Reuben Castro who is Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s Navy Special Warfare Scout, and Assistant Command Fitness Leader. Kiali was selected for the Aviation Rescue Swimmer (AIRR) program and after recruit training, she will transfer to the Navy’s Aviation Enlisted Aircrew Training School in Pensacola, Florida. There she will receive training in basic aircrew procedures, first aid, water rescue techniques and eventually serve as a naval aircrewman onboard a Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by HM2 Reuben Castro/Released)

    This work, Texas State Competitive Swimmer looking forward to being an Aviation Rescue Swimmer in the Navy, by Allen Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

