LRMC Veteran recognized as a woman veteran trailblazers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) staff member Dr. Angela Karnes-Padron, a U.S. Air Force veteran, is one of 21 women selected by the Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Women Veterans (CWV) as a Women Veteran Trailblazers “Women Making the Difference.”



Karnes-Padron received the recognition at a ceremony at the Library of Congress, from the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, and Lourdes Tiglao, director of the CWV. Nearly 400 nominations were received for the award, which celebrates veteran women who are enhancing the lives of other veterans, veteran families, or veteran caregivers in critical areas such as education, employment, entrepreneurship, homelessness, legal matters, and mental health and wellness. The awardees were initially announced during Women’s History Month in March.



“Although I'm truly honored and grateful to be called a trailblazer, there are incredible women veterans who have paved the way for 75 years of permanency in the military, bringing us closer to equality,” Karnes-Padron said. “While there is still work to be done, I am inspired and fired up after meeting this year's group of amazing trailblazers and some from 2021."



As an organizational psychologist, Karnes-Padron researches the challenges faced by women as they transition from military to civilian life, focusing on issues such as identity, assimilation, and employment. Karnes-Padron has collaborated with multiple groups to help decrease homelessness, depression, and unemployment among veterans.



After the ceremony, an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act of 1948, brought together distinguished guests including First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Sen. Susan Collins.



In 2019 the CWV launched the Women Veteran Trailblazers “Women Breaking Barriers” initiative, and 15 women veterans were recognized for their contributions during and after their military service. In 2021 the CWV received 108 nominations for the Women Veteran Trailblazers “Women Veterans Leading the Way” initiative, where 27 veterans representing all

branches of service were selected. For more on the Women Veteran Trailblazers Initiative, visit www.va.gov/womenvet/outreach/trailblazers.asp.