    LRMC Veteran recognized as a woman veteran trailblazers

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by John Ciccarelli 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) staff member Dr. Angela Karnes-Padron, a U.S. Air Force veteran, receives a certificate of appreciation at the Library of Congress, from the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, and Lourdes Tiglao, director of the CWV. Karnes-Pardon is one of 21 women selected by the Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Women Veterans (CWV) as a Women Veteran Trailblazers “Women Making the Difference.”

    VA
    Veterans
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC
    Library of Congress
    Women Making the Difference

