LRMC Veteran recognized as a woman veteran trailblazers

Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) staff member Dr. Angela Karnes-Padron, a U.S. Air Force veteran, receives a certificate of appreciation at the Library of Congress, from the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, and Lourdes Tiglao, director of the CWV. Karnes-Pardon is one of 21 women selected by the Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Women Veterans (CWV) as a Women Veteran Trailblazers “Women Making the Difference.”

