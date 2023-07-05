College Professor visits AIMD Sigonella

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Linda Weiland, Associate Professor of the Practice in the College of Aviation and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Linda Weiland, Associate Professor of the Practice in the College of Aviation and Program Coordinator for the AS/BS in Aeronautics, visits Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD) at NAS Sigonella June 14, 2023. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (Courtesy Asset) see less | View Image Page

Dr. Linda Weiland, Associate Professor of the Practice in the College of Aviation and Program Coordinator for the AS/BS in Aeronautics, recently had the opportunity to revisit a significant place from her past. On June 14th, she visited the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD) at Naval Air Station Sigonella, where she was stationed during her Navy career years ago.



Returning to NAS Sigonella held a special significance for Dr. Weiland, as it allowed her to reconnect with her military roots and witness the growth and progress within AIMD. The visit not only gave her a chance to reminisce about her time in service, but also provided her with an opportunity to engage with current and prospective students who are pursuing careers in aviation.



During her visit, Dr. Weiland was given a comprehensive tour of the AIMD facility. The tour provided her with valuable insights into the cutting-edge technologies and practices employed by the department in maintaining and repairing aircraft, very different from when she was stationed on the base. Witnessing the advancements firsthand reaffirmed her commitment to providing her students with the most relevant and up-to-date knowledge in the field.



One of the highlights of the visit was the chance to interact with current and prospective students. Dr. Weiland engaged in discussions about their aspirations, shared her experiences, and offered guidance based on her extensive knowledge and expertise. As an accomplished professional in the aviation industry, her insights resonated deeply with the students, inspiring them to pursue their dreams with even greater enthusiasm.



To commemorate her visit and as a token of appreciation, Dr. Weiland was presented with an AIMD coin and patch. These symbolic gifts not only represent her connection to the department but also serve as a reminder of the importance of lifelong learning and the enduring bonds forged within the aviation community.



Dr. Weiland's visit to the AIMD at NAS Sigonella served as a reminder of the profound impact that one's military service can have on their career and personal development. It showcased her dedication to the aviation industry and her commitment to nurturing the next generation of aviation professionals. As an Associate Professor, Dr. Weiland continues to shape the minds of aspiring aviators, infusing her teaching with real-world experiences and expertise gained throughout her career.



Dr. Linda Weiland's journey from a Navy career at NAS Sigonella to her current role as an influential educator exemplifies the lasting impact that individuals can make in the world of aviation. Her visit to AIMD was not only a nostalgic homecoming, but also an opportunity to inspire and empower the aviation leaders of tomorrow.