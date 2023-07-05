U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits IKECSG During COMPTUEX

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and Joint Force Command Norfolk, embarked the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), flagship of Carrier Strike Group TWO (CSG-2), Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG, July 7-8, 2023.



During the visit, Dwyer met with Commander, CSG-2 Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, the major commanders within the CSG and also embarked USS Laboon (DDG 58). The CSG is underway completing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), the final certification exercise for deploying CSGs led by CSG-4.



“America is a maritime nation at its core, and the Navy is more important and central to our national security now than it has been at any point in my career,” said Dwyer.



“The Sailors throughout the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group reflect the same warfighting spirit and intrepidity of the U.S. Navy Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen and Marines that served with our allies under the leadership of General Eisenhower as they pushed back aggression during World War II. Like them, today’s Sailors will deter further aggression and stand ready to defend every inch of NATO territory after Russia’s illegal and unjust invasion of Ukraine.”



After completing COMPTUEX, the Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG will be assignable worldwide to deploy as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force able to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea.



This COMPTUEX features a NATO training vignette, a period of time a CSG operates under NATO command and control.



“I am incredibly proud of the men and women of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group’s performance during COMPTUEX so far,” said Miguez. “Their professionalism, acting transparently, a willingness to take constructive feedback and continuous self-improvement at the individual and team level is nothing short of impressive. The experience gained by our sailors will prepare them for whatever mission our nation asks of us.”



The Italian frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) is integrated with CSG-2 for the exercise, reinforcing the focus on building alliances, partnerships and warfighting capability, while moving from interoperability to interchangeability.



“The crew is excited to accomplish its last hurdle in certifying for deployment,” said Capt. Chris Hill, commanding officer, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. “We want to show why we are the best ship in Navy and are ready to answer our nation’s call to achieve success in whatever mission we are given.”



Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior, flexible and tailorable combat capability to the national command authority to maintain maritime stability and security, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. The CSG is comprised of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, Destroyer Squadron 22, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea.

