    U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits IKECSG During COMPTUEX [Image 11 of 23]

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mo Bourdi 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    Vice Adm. Dan Dwyer, commander, U.S. Second Fleet, coins Sailors on the bridge onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) July 8, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mo Bourdi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 07:31
    Photo ID: 7903826
    VIRIN: 230708-N-TE455-1329
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 944.16 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits IKECSG During COMPTUEX [Image 23 of 23], by PO2 Mo Bourdi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMPTUEX
    2nd Fleet
    CVN 69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    CSG2
    IKECSG

