U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits IKECSG During COMPTUEX

Vice Adm. Dan Dwyer, commander, U.S. Second Fleet, coins Sailors on the bridge onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) July 8, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mo Bourdi)

