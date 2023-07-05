PM Soldier Training redesignated PM Training Devices as way to both embrace history and build Army of the future

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) in Orlando, Fla., announced on July 6 that the Program Manager Soldier Training (PM ST) will be renamed Program Manager Training Devices (PM TRADE). Additionally, the current PM ST logo is to be replaced with the former PM TRADE logo until an updated logo can be designed and approved. The PM TRADE name and logo change is a return to the organization’s previous and historical name at PEO STRI. (U.S. Army graphic) see less | View Image Page

The U. S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) announced July 6 that the Program Manager Soldier Training (PM ST) office would be redesignated Program Manager Training Devices (PM TRADE) effective immediately.



Karen D. H. Saunders, the program executive officer at PEO STRI, made the announcement during a change of charter ceremony for PM ST in which incoming program manager Col. Thomas R. Monaghan Jr. received the organization charter from outgoing program manager Col. Cory N. Berg.



“Similar to the recent reappearance of the iconic ‘Army Green’ uniforms of the WWII era and the ‘Be All You Can Be’ recruiting slogan of the 1980s and 1990s, the return of PM TRADE will pay tribute to our organization’s rich and colorful history,” Saunders said. “I look forward to working with Col. Monaghan and the PM TRADE staff as we accelerate today’s training to defeat tomorrow’s threats while writing the next chapter of PEO STRI history.”



Saunders said the current PM ST logo will be replaced with the former PM TRADE logo until a new logo can be designed and approved.



“As we build the Army of 2030 and plan for the Army of 2040 and beyond, it is important that we align our focus and lines of effort to ensure we are meeting our critical mission requirements,” Saunders said. “Some of these changes include moving in new and unchartered directions while others are a reappearance of Army and PEO STRI tradition and previous success.”



The PM TRADE portfolio has most certainly evolved and changed over the years, but the mission to provide live and virtual simulation training products and systems designed to support and enable training readiness at homestations, the Combat Training Centers and while deployed continues. PM TRADE also remains the Army’s executive agent for all instrumentation and tactical engagement simulation systems at the Maneuver Combat Training Centers.