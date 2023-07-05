V Corps to hold honors ceremony for deputy commanders

Courtesy Photo | From left to right: V Corps Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, V...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left to right: V Corps Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, V Corps Deputy Commanding General of Interoperability (outgoing) Polish Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, V Corps Deputy Commanding General of Interoperability (incoming) Polish Maj. Gen. Maciej W. Jablonski, and V Corps Deputy Commanding General of Support Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Lambert. U.S. Army V Corps will host a combined welcome and farewell ceremony, referred to as Victory Honors, with special guest Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak, for V Corps’ deputy commanding generals at the V Corps Headquarters in Fort Knox, Kentucky, July 18. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES 07.10.2023 Courtesy Story Victory Corps

FORT KNOX, Ky. – U.S. Army V Corps will host a combined welcome and farewell ceremony, referred to as Victory Honors, with special guest Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak, for V Corps’ deputy commanding generals at the V Corps Headquarters in Fort Knox, Kentucky, July 18.



The ceremony, hosted by V Corps Commanding General Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, will honor Maj. Gen. Jeffery D. Broadwater and Polish Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, and welcome incoming deputy commanding generals Polish Maj. Gen. Maciej W. Jablonski and Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Lambert.



During the ceremony, Broadwater and Joks will be recognized for their contributions to the nation, the U.S. Army and the corps before leaving the command.



Broadwater, a Radcliff, Kentucky native, took over as V Corps Deputy Commanding General in August 2021 and will be retiring from the Army after a 35-year career.



Joks, from Ostrzeszów, Poland, the first Polish officer to be assigned to a U.S. military outfit since the Revolutionary War, joined V Corps in August 2021. He will return to Poland to continue service in the Polish Land Forces.



Jablonski and Lambert will be joining V Corps as Deputy Commanding General of Interoperability and Deputy Commanding General of Support, respectively.



Jablonski, from Koszalin, Poland, arrives to V Corps after most recently serving as the Polish Land Forces Inspector.



Lambert is the former Deputy Commanding General-Maneuver for the 3rd Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia.



As America's forward deployed Corps, V Corps works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; executes joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater while building local community relationships.



V Corps leadership will be available for interviews following the ceremony. Media interested in covering the ceremony should contact V Corps Public Affairs at victorymedia@army.mil.