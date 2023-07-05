V Corps to hold honors ceremony for deputy commanders

FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES 07.10.2023 Courtesy Photo Victory Corps

From left to right: V Corps Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, V Corps Deputy Commanding General of Interoperability (outgoing) Polish Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, V Corps Deputy Commanding General of Interoperability (incoming) Polish Maj. Gen. Maciej W. Jablonski, and V Corps Deputy Commanding General of Support Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Lambert. U.S. Army V Corps will host a combined welcome and farewell ceremony, referred to as Victory Honors, with special guest Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak, for V Corps’ deputy commanding generals at the V Corps Headquarters in Fort Knox, Kentucky, July 18.