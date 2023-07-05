USS Momsen Sailors Celebrate Fourth of July in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92) docked in Port Angeles to celebrate the port city’s Independence Day festivities, July 3-4.



The occasion marked the first time in several years that a U.S. Navy ship had visited the Navy-legacy community.



“As a strategically located port city, we have a long history with the U.S. Navy,” said Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter. “It has been many years since a ship from the fleet has spent time in the inner harbor, and we are so pleased to see them there again. The city of Port Angeles is thrilled to welcome USS Momsen.”



The Fourth of July celebration theme of ‘Anchored in Tradition, Sailing Toward the Future’ marked the 100th anniversary of the port of Port Angeles.



More than 1,000 people lined up in the port for a tour of Momsen, a ship that has been homeported in the region throughout its lifespan.



“She is exclusively a ship that has been homeported in the Pacific Northwest,” said Cmdr. Ryan Downing, commanding officer of Momsen. “Upon commissioning, she had been homeported in Everett, and she has been there for almost 20 years.”



Dexter said the community was looking forward to the Sailors’ visit to the city.



“The excitement around the ship's visit has been building since the announcement was firstmade,” said Dexter. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our community to show our support of the Sailors and thank them for their service to our country.”



The Momsen crew took part in several events around the city throughout the day. Sailors in dress whites could be seen competing in a cornhole tournament, partaking in an apple pie baking contest and creating balloon animals for families in the kid zone.



“For my Sailors, it’s an opportunity for them to interact with the community, the families, especially the children, participate in the festivities, bridge that togetherness and show the community what the Sailors are capable of,” said Downing.



The day’s festivities continued with several performances by Navy Band Northwest, a parade through downtown and a Port Angeles Lefties baseball game. As the sun began to set, the celebrations concluded in grand finale fashion as the community and Sailors gathered for a fireworks display on the waterfront, where the Momsen’s mast could be seen in the distance.



This port visit might have been the first of its kind in quite some time, but Dexter is hopeful it’s a tradition that continues into the future.



“The City of Port Angeles thanks the U.S. Navy and the crew of USS Momsen for taking the time to visit us,” remarked Dexter. “While this may be the first visit in many years, we certainly hope that it is not the last!"

