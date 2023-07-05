U.S. AND INDONESIAN MARINES CO-HOST PACIFIC SYMPOSIUM

BALI, Indonesia – The Commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Lt. Gen. William Jurney, and Indonesian Marine Corps Commandant, Maj. Gen. Nur Alamsyah, will co-host the 9th Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium (PALS) in Bali, Indonesia, July 9-14. This is the first PALS to be co-hosted by the Indonesian Marine Corps, and is set to be one of the largest PALS since its inaugural gathering in 2015.



The symposium will bring together senior Marine Corps, naval infantry, and military leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, Central America, South America, and Europe. Delegations from 25 countries are anticipated to participate. Through in-person dialogue and interactions, PALS seeks to strengthen relationships and cooperation among amphibious leaders and forces to maintain a secure and stable Indo-Pacific region.



The theme of this year’s symposium is “Multilateral Amphibious Contributions to Maritime Security in the Indo-Pacific.” The event will consist of speeches, panel discussions, bi-lateral and tri-lateral engagements, and a capabilities demonstration. Throughout the event, participants will have the opportunity to share ideas, best practices, and recent experiences on areas of common interest. Topics include amphibious capabilities and interoperability, force modernization, and humanitarian assistance and disaster response.



“PALS provides an invaluable forum to meet face-to-face with fellow leaders to share lessons learned and new ideas,” said Lt. Gen. Jurney. “It’s also an incredible opportunity to learn and benefit from colleagues with deep knowledge and diverse experiences, leading to improved capabilities, integration, and readiness.”



PALS is the premier annual gathering of regional amphibious forces. Established in 2015 by MARFORPAC, PALS brings together a growing list of like-minded Allies and partners committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the region. Each delegation has a vested interest in the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific. Many delegations have populations affected by natural disasters like typhoons, tsunamis, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to their proximity to the “Ring of Fire” and the Indian or Pacific Ocean.



“The work we do at PALS contributes to regional peace and security, and will save lives during a crisis,” said Jurney. “We gather at PALS because we know that, working together, we can improve our response capabilities, increase our integration, and bolster our cooperation in this vibrant region.”



PALS 23 demonstrates the U.S.’ commitment to our regional allies and partners, and builds on the successes of previous iterations. Historically, MARFORPAC has hosted the event, but in recent years, co-hosts such as the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, the Japan Ground Self Defense Force, and now the Indonesian Marine Corps have assumed leadership roles.



