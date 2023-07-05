PALS 23: Opening Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William Jurney, left, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Indonesian Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Nur Alamsyah, right, commandant, Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, watch the introduction video for the ninth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium during the opening ceremony, Bali, Indonesia, July 10, 2023. PALS brings together Allied and partner amphibious and maritime force leaders, experts, and practitioners from around the Indo-Pacific to share ideas, best practices, and recent experiences with amphibious operations. This year's symposium hosts senior leadership from 24 participating countries who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer)

