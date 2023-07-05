7th Field Investigations Squadron welcomes new commander

Photo By Senior Airman Daekwon Stith | Col. Brian Alexander, outoing commander of the 7th Field Investigations Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Daekwon Stith | Col. Brian Alexander, outoing commander of the 7th Field Investigations Squadron, hands the guidon to Lt Col. John Rayho, incoming commander of 7 FIS, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 8, 2023. The 7 FIS is responsible for counterintelligence and criminal investigations covering Air Force, Space Force and Defense Agency equities in the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daekwon Stith) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Lt Col. John F. Rayho took command of the 7th Field Investigations Squadron from Lt Col. Richard N. Derohan during a change of command ceremony held July 7. The 7 FIS is an integral part of the Department of the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations, serving as a federal law enforcement and counterintelligence agency.



With its diverse responsibilities, the 7th Field Investigations Squadron supports numerous clients, including the Air Force District of Washington, eight Air Force wings, more than 100 DAF mission partner organizations, and other entities, such as Headquarters Air Force, Space Force, Joint Staff, and the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Additionally, the squadron provides assistance to 12 Department of Defense agencies, as well as the Defense Industrial and National Security Innovation bases. By collaborating with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, counterintelligence units, and the Intelligence Community, the 7 FIS ensures the delivery of prompt and accurate criminal and threat information.



"To the men and women of the 7th Field Investigations Squadron, I am beyond honored to be your next commander," said Lt. Col. John Rayho. "This squadron was a dream of mine to be a part of and I’ve always been impressed with the caliber of men and women that have served this unit and its amazing mission. Let’s continue to defend our nation pursue justice and protect the Department of the Air Force."



The 7 FIS is comprised of a headquarters leadership element and five units located throughout the National Capital Region. Additionally, two agents are assigned to the FBI's Washington Field Office. The combined efforts of these agents ensure the safeguarding of the Department of the Air Force and its associated interests.



Col. Richard Derohan, the outgoing commander, spoke about the importance of collaboration and working with mission partners.



"Our business -- the business of national security and the business of sensitive information -- is a team sport," Col. Derohan stated. "The aftermath of 9/11 showed the importance and criticality of collaboration and working together in partnerships. Sometimes we have to do hard things and run sensitive investigations. We wouldn’t be successful without our mission partners. I want to say thank you and I look forward to all the great work that will continue with John."



As the 7 FIS continues its critical mission, the OSI encourages individuals to stay alert of any suspicious activity and report information relevant to an investigation to the following website: https://www.osi.af.mil/Submit-a-Tip/