DESTROYER SQUADRON 7 HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

SINGAPORE (Jul. 7, 2023) – Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 held a change of command ceremony in Singapore, Jul. 7, 2023. Capt. Sean Lewis assumed command from Capt. Tim LaBenz of DESRON 7, the Navy's only forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia with attendance by immediate family, ceremony staff, and key personnel.



“All credit for these past 18 months goes to the great Americans that I served alongside on this team. Every success, of which we have had many, is due to the professionalism, dedication, and adaptability of the Golden Arrows of DESRON 7,” said LaBenz. “I know that DESRON 7 has many more successes ahead and I believe that Capt. Lewis will get them there with ease.”



LaBenz arrived in January 2021, initially serving as the command’s deputy commodore before assuming command in September 2022. He previously served as the branch head (PERS-412) at Navy Personnel Command, Surface Officer Distribution Division (PERS-41), following his role as the commanding officer and executive officer of USS Sampson (DDG 102), which including deployments to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility as part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group.



LaBenz also commanded the DESRON 7 staff as they worked alongside Allies and partners as the lead planners for the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) series as well as multiple bilateral and multilateral exercises in the region. As commodore, LaBenz supported DESRON 7’s first simultaneous rotational deployment of four Independence-variant littoral combat ships USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), USS Manchester (LCS 14), USS Mobile (LCS 26), USS Oakland (LCS 24) to the Indo-Pacific.



“Our Navy continues to be in great hands. Our future is bright with the talent not only at this command, but also manning our ships. They are well-trained, dedicated and committed to excellence. It is impressive. The staff works together so well, continually raising the benchmark of success.” said LaBenz. “Serving simultaneously as SCC for Task Force 76, while planning and executing a robust schedule of theater security cooperation exercises, and supporting LCS, operating from Bangladesh to Japan and south to Australia. The wins we have enjoyed is a testament to these men and women of whom I have had the privilege to work with.”



As DESRON 7 looks ahead, the command will continue supporting dynamic and advanced operations and exercises throughout U.S. 7th Fleet.



Lewis, a native of Queens, NY, arrived in September 2022 following his tour as Joint Staff J-7 Division Chief for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Exercise Program.



He previously served as the commanding officer and executive officer of USS Sterett (DDG 104), which included deployments to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility as part of Carrier Strike Group 11.



“Congratulations and thank you to Captain LaBenz for an outstanding tour,” said Lewis. “I look forward to maintaining the precedent for excellence that has been set as we innovate and expand our operational capacity. I truly believe the face of warfare is changing and it starts right here.”



DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements.



Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



-End-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 11:44 Story ID: 448698 Location: SG Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DESTROYER SQUADRON 7 HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY, by ENS Rebecca Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.