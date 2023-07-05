MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Enjoy Double Points Day at the Express Every Month

Courtesy Photo | MILITARY STAR cardmembers receive double rewards points on all Express purchases on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MILITARY STAR cardmembers receive double rewards points on all Express purchases on the 15th of every month. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Shopping at the Express with the MILITARY STAR® card is twice as nice on double points day.



On the 15th of each month, military shoppers who use their MILITARY STAR card at any Army & Air Force Exchange Service Express receive four points per $1 spent instead of the usual two points.



Cardmembers earn unlimited rewards points on purchases and receive a $20 digital rewards card every 2,000 points. In 2022, military shoppers earned $36 million in rewards by using their MILITARY STAR cards.



“The MILITARY STAR rewards program adds to the great value that shoppers already receive at the Exchange and with MILITARY STAR’s discounts and benefits,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “It helps the military community stretch their hard-earned dollars further.”



Rewards points are earned everywhere the card is accepted, including all military exchanges, commissaries, ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com, ShopCGX.com and Exchange mall vendors.



The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members, military families, retirees, Veterans and Department of Defense civilians—no matter where they serve. Other benefits of the card include:



- 10% discount on all first-day purchases for new cardmembers.



- 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.



10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.



- Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.



- One low APR for all cardmembers, regardless of credit score.



- No annual, late or over-limit fees.



- Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible cardmembers.



Rewards exclude the Military Clothing Plan. For more information, see a store associate or visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



