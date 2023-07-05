10th Mountain Division honors Hall of Fame, Man and Woman of the Mountain inductees at Fort Drum

Photo By Pfc. Samuel Bonney | Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, the commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division and...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Samuel Bonney | Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, the commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum, and Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobar, the senior enlisted advisor of the 10th Mountain Division, induct David Zembiec as a Man of the Mountain, June 22, 2023, on Fort Drum, N.Y. Zembiec was awarded for his efforts in the communities in and around Fort Drum and leads Advocate Drum, is active in the Rotary Club of Watertown, and is committed to the revitalization of the Village of Adams, N.Y. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Samuel Bonney) see less | View Image Page

Four distinguished inductees were welcomed into the Warrior Legend Hall of Fame.



First inducted was McKay Jenkins, who was inducted for his novel, "The Last Ridge," a story about 10th Mountain Division and its role in Europe during World War Two. His account provides insights to the Division's famous Soldiers and operations in the mountains of Italy during that era.



Additional inductees included individuals such as Sgt. Maj. Phillip Albert, who during his second tour in Afghanistan, after his helicopter crashed, made multiple trips back to the crash site to carry fellow injured soldiers to safety. Albert returned to the helicopter to continue rescue operations, when a fuel tank exploded, killing him and four other Soldiers. His family was present to accept the induction recognizing his determination and sacrifice on his behalf. Following Albert was Christopher Anthony, inducted for this documentary film, "Mission: Mount Mangart." His documentary demonstrated the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division during World War Two in the European theater. Last was Christian Beckwith, inducted for his podcast retelling the story of World War Two's 10th Mountain Division. His work played a role in increasing awareness of the Division's contributions to American society and Alpine Culture.



Joining the ranks of the Man of the Mountain for 2023 were inductees Michael Russell and David Zembiec. Russell was inducted for his commitment to Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division. He is a board member of the Fort Drum Chapter of AUSA and a supporter of Soldiers and Families earning him Man of the Mountain 2023. David Zembiec has a long resume of volunteerism for Fort Drum. He leads Advocate Drum and is a member of clubs and groups outside of Fort Drum, bridging Fort Drum and its surrounding communities.



The inductees for Woman of the Mountain 2023 were Maureen Cean and Kathy Snyder. Kathy Snyder served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Beaver Hollow for more than twenty years. During this time, she worked hard to serve veterans and first responders. Synder has secured resources and approval to send more than 800 Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum to Beaver Hollow's holistic wellness retreat. Cean is the Executive Director of Transitional Living Services of Northern New York. She has spent the last 30 years in human services helping build Fort Drum to become a better place to live, work and play.



The Warrior Legend Hall of Fame and the Man / Woman of the Mountain induction ceremony symbolized the deep appreciation and respect for those who have dedicated themselves to the mission of the 10th Mountain Division and the well-being of the Fort Drum community.