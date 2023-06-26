Air Leaders and Thai counterparts wrap up final planning for a historic engagement

Photo By Jason Kriess | Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, commander of the Washington Air National Guard shakes hands...... read more read more Photo By Jason Kriess | Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, commander of the Washington Air National Guard shakes hands with Group Capt. Anurruk Romnarak, Royal Thai Air Force at the closing ceremonies for the Air Refueling exercise Final Planning conference on June 30, 2023 at Camp Murray, Wash. (U.S. National Guard photo by Jason Kriess) see less | View Image Page

Leaders from the Royal Thai Air Force and Washington Air National Guard wrapped up the final planning conference on what could be a historic engagement later this year in the Kingdom of Thailand.



“There are a lot of eyes on this exercise that we are planning,” said Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, commander of the Washington Air National Guard. “The opportunity to have two National Guard states participate together and work with our counterparts in the Royal Thai Air Force on a first of its kind air refueling exercise is exciting for all involved.”



Earlier this year, leaders from three organizations started the initial planning on a potential air refueling exercise between the Washington Air National Guard’s 141st Air Refueling Wing, the Oregon National Guard’s 142nd Fighter Wing and a fighter group from the Royal Thai Air Force. Through multiple engagements and planning conferences the idea went from thought to paper to practical concept and now likely execution.



“We appreciate this relationship with the Washington Air National Guard and are very excited about this exercise,” said Group Capt. Anurruk Romnarak, Royal Thai Air Force. “This should be a very enjoyable exercise, good experience and one that will be historic for both partners.”



While the focus of the conference for the staff officers was the upcoming air refueling exercise, the visit also was a great chance for the partners to discuss future training plans and how airmen from the 141st Air Refueling Wing, 194th Wing and Western Air Defense Sector can support the State Partnership Program objectives in the Kingdom of Thailand.



“Events like this make us grow better and closer together,” said Welsh.

During the visit Washington Air Guard members and Royal Thai Air Force officers discussed future engagements in smaller working groups about operations, logistics and administration or protocol. The group also toured the Western Air Defense Sector, which conducted its first Air Defense Exchange with the Royal Thai Air Force in March 2023, learned about Washington’s Air Support Operations Group and took a flight to Fairchild Air Force Base to discuss the future exercise with the Wing’s leadership.



The visit wasn’t all work though. The group attended a Tacoma Rainiers baseball game and had dinner at Welsh’s house, which has become a staple of engagements with State Partnership Program visits to Washington.



Since 2002 the Washington National Guard and the Kingdom of Thailand have been engaged in the National Guard State Partnership Program. Through the program the Washington Air National Guard and the Royal Thai Air Force have held exchanges focused on close air support, medical aid, cybersecurity and defense as well as conducting numerous airmen to airmen conversations.



“These types of partnerships are critical to our national defense strategy. Through engagements with our Royal Thai counterparts both in the Air and Army we are building the trust that is required to ensure both our nations are prepared for threats,” said Welsh. “This program provides a maximum value and often at an extremely low cost, and that happens because of the creativity and ingenuity our Guard members bring to it. This is the true power of the program.”