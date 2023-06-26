From the Music Café to the Big Stage

With musical influences like Johnny Cash, Guns N’ Roses, and Stevie Ray Vaughn, Staff Sgt. Dylan Francis, from SETAF-AF, a guitar strumming, country rock-n-roller who once performed at Carnegie Hall, prepared for his first performance in over 10 years on the main stage at the Vicenza Military Community Independence Day celebration.



Growing up, Francis sang in the Crowley, Texas school choir, learned the trumpet and tuba in his school band, and had dreams of being a professional bass player and graduate from the University of North Texas, but life didn’t go as he expected.



“Turns out you got to have good grades in high school to get into college,” said Francis. “Then I found my way to the Army. On top of having a musically inclined family, both of my parents served in the Marines and my two grandfathers and a step-grandfather also served in the Army, Airforce, and Navy. It’s what I gravitated toward.”



After life threw a couple obstacles at him, Francis lost the motivation to pick up his guitar. The life lessons brought things full circle and he found himself picking that Martin acoustic guitar back up and performing at the Music Café, a regular open mic jam session on Caserma Ederle. When the opportunity to open for the Armed Forces Entertainment musical guest, triple-platinum selling, Andy Grammer, at the Independence Day celebration, he didn’t hesitate to say yes.



“I think part of that comes from doing the things you don’t know if you’re great at, and I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t know if I was good anymore,” said Francis. “But as nervous as I am, I’m just as excited.”



Another talented community member, Zechara Brown, a military spouse and mother of two young daughters, discovered the Soldier’s theatre and their Music Café, which gave her the outlet she was searching for.



Although she used to get in trouble for singing in her 1st grade class, Brown’s passion for music started at church with her grandmother, who still plays the piano at the church Brown grew up in. She not only sang in the choir, she became the director, and eventually church choir turned into concert choirs.



Despite having a background in gospel music, Brown’s style is soul with a voice to match. Two of her major influences are Etta James and Adele, however she loves a wide range of music.



“I love old music,” said Brown. “I’m an oldie at heart, but I just love music in general. Country, opera, soul, all of it.”

Without realizing how big of an opportunity this was, or how big of a crowd would be there, Brown jumped at the chance to perform for the community as an opening act for Andy Grammer at the Independence Day celebration. In spite of feeling nervous, she was more excited for her daughters to see her on stage.



“I didn’t tell them about the event, so I know they’re going to be surprised,” said Brown.



Also, hitting the stage was the local band, Real Illusion. Real Illusion is an emerging rock band from here in Vicenza. The band also plays at the Music Café.



The two local talents would not have had this opportunity without Barry “The Bassman” Robinson, a retired Vietnam veteran. He had a vision 13 years ago of creating a sanctuary, ‘The Music Café’ at the Soldier’s Theatre on Caserma Ederle, for all musicians from both the military and the Italian communities to come together for the love of music. What Barry didn’t know was that his vision would boast opportunities for a couple of like-minded community members to perform at the Independence Day celebration on June 30 at Caserma Ederle.



At the last minute Grammer’s flight was canceled and Francis and Brown were elevated in the entertainment lineup, taking them from opening acts, to a main attraction, something neither of them will soon forget.



https://italy.armymwr.com/calendar/event/music-cafe-20/6034844/79881

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 10:11 Story ID: 448541 Location: VICENZA, IT Hometown: CROWLEY, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From the Music Café to the Big Stage, by Stefanie Mosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.