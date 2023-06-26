Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts Fire and Safety Stand Down Day

Courtesy Photo | A member of the U.S. Army Sembach Fire Department demonstrates the dangers of a grease...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A member of the U.S. Army Sembach Fire Department demonstrates the dangers of a grease fire during the Medical Readiness Command, Europe Safety Stand Down Day held on June 22 at Sembach Kaserne. Approximately 200 military and civilian personnel representing Public Health Command Europe, Dental Health Command Europe, 30th Medical Brigade, NATO Brigade, 598th Transportation Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Defense Health Agency Region - Europe, Sembach Fire Department, Installation Management Command – Europe, and the Federation against Alcohol and Drugs in Vehicles Association participated in the Safety Stand Down Day. see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosted a “Fire and Safety Stand-Down Day” with a safety fair feel on Sembach Kaserne June 22. The Medical Readiness Command, Europe headquarters staff, along with members of the Sembach military community participated in hands-on demonstrations and learned about a variety of safety topics throughout the day.



Local organizations participating in the fire and safety stand down included Public Health Command Europe, Dental Health Command Europe, 30th Medical Brigade, NATO Brigade, 598th Transportation Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Defense Health Agency Region - Europe, Sembach Fire Department, Installation Management Command – Europe, and the Federation against Alcohol and Drugs in Vehicles Association.



The event was kicked off by Col. Jacob Gin, the assistant chief of staff G1 and troop commander for Medical Readiness Command, Europe who discussed the importance of safety in the workplace, on the road and at home. This was followed by a quick safety briefing by the Medical Readiness Command, Europe Safety Manager, who ensured that the employees were aware of safety issues throughout the day.



To help eliminate and reduce fatal and serious injuries to servicemembers and their families, fire and safety stand down events are held routinely across the Army. The events also provide leaders an opportunity to talk to their personnel about safety face-to-face.



“Our goal is to prepare and educate our families on the possible summer safety hazards that they could experience at home and during their travels and vacations,” said Charles Lewis, manager of the Medical Readiness Command, Europe Safety Office. “It was a spectacular event with over 200 participants taking part.”



Participants in the fire and safety stand down event took part in hands-on activities to include fire prevention, summer safety, water safety, grease fires and a grill safety demonstration.



“While automobile and motorcycle related accidents produce the most injuries annually, home kitchen fires are also near the top of the list when it comes to serious injuries,” added Lewis. “Statistics show that the home is the most common location for accidents to occur. For example, two-thirds of all home fires start in the kitchen with approximately 480 people dying in kitchen fires annually. In addition, more than 350,000 people are injured just by kitchen knives each year. However, the most common household injuries are burns and lacerations.”



When it comes to safety tips and pointers, Lewis noted that there are some good habits and practices that individuals can take in preventing accidents.



“Having an up-to-date and operational fire extinguisher nearby while cooking and keeping the cooking area clean and organized is recommended,” said Lewis. “You should also provide your family with an emergency action plan and ensure emergency supplies are stored in your family vehicle. Emergency kits should be checked every six months, and expired items should be replaced regularly. It's also a good idea to keep family and emergency phone numbers, including your auto insurance provider and a towing company number in your phone.”



For more safety related tips and information, individuals can visit the Army Combat Readiness Center website: https://safety.army.mil/