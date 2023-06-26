Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts Fire and Safety Stand Down Day

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts Fire and Safety Stand Down Day

    GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    A member of the U.S. Army Sembach Fire Department demonstrates the dangers of a grease fire during the Medical Readiness Command, Europe Safety Stand Down Day held on June 22 at Sembach Kaserne.

    Approximately 200 military and civilian personnel representing Public Health Command Europe, Dental Health Command Europe, 30th Medical Brigade, NATO Brigade, 598th Transportation Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Defense Health Agency Region - Europe, Sembach Fire Department, Installation Management Command – Europe, and the Federation against Alcohol and Drugs in Vehicles Association participated in the Safety Stand Down Day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 08:04
    Photo ID: 7894158
    VIRIN: 230622-A-YV790-8274
    Resolution: 529x458
    Size: 89.45 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts Fire and Safety Stand Down Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts Fire and Safety Stand Down Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether
    Medical Readiness Command Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT