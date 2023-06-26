A member of the U.S. Army Sembach Fire Department demonstrates the dangers of a grease fire during the Medical Readiness Command, Europe Safety Stand Down Day held on June 22 at Sembach Kaserne.



Approximately 200 military and civilian personnel representing Public Health Command Europe, Dental Health Command Europe, 30th Medical Brigade, NATO Brigade, 598th Transportation Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Defense Health Agency Region - Europe, Sembach Fire Department, Installation Management Command – Europe, and the Federation against Alcohol and Drugs in Vehicles Association participated in the Safety Stand Down Day.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 08:04 Photo ID: 7894158 VIRIN: 230622-A-YV790-8274 Resolution: 529x458 Size: 89.45 KB Location: DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts Fire and Safety Stand Down Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.