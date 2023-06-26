USS Gerald R. Ford Hosts Steel Beach Picnic in Honor of Independence Day

Photo By Seaman Recruit Tristan Richardson | Capt. Richard Burgess, commanding officer of the world’s largest aircraft carrier...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Recruit Tristan Richardson | Capt. Richard Burgess, commanding officer of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), gives a speech during a steel beach picnic to celebrate Independence Day in the hangar bay, July 4, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tristan Richardson) see less | View Image Page

MEDITERRANEAN SEA — “It’s hard being away from your family,” said Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 3rd Class Alyssa Huerta, from El Paso, Texas, assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87. “But I’m glad I’m out here serving my country.”

Sailors aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) celebrated Independence Day with a steel beach picnic on the flight deck, July 4, 2023.

The event gave Sailors aboard Gerald R. Ford a day to relax and the opportunity to commemorate July 4, 1776, when the Declaration of Independence was first ratified and established the United States of America. Sailors celebrated the occasion with a day out of uniform and in the sun, enjoying hamburgers and hot dogs grilled by the ship’s chiefs mess and mustang association.

“We had two crews work together really well,” said Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Josh Hensman, from Van, Texas, assigned to Gerald R. Ford’s aircraft intermediate maintenance department. “We served the whole crew for lunch and dinner. We always come together, no matter what it is. It’s one of the best messes I’ve ever been in. It’s been fun being out here with them.”

Gerald R. Ford’s morale, welfare and recreation (MWR) division hosted basketball, tug-of-war, cornhole and steak-grilling competitions to help Sailors de-stress by giving them fun activities to participate in.

“It’s really nice to see everyone come together,” said Seaman Nacolette Carr, from Miamisburg, Ohio, assigned to Gerald R. Ford’s MWR division. “Even if they’re just viewing and watching [the events,] they’re still smiling. They’re still enjoying what’s going on. It’s awesome to see everyone happy and come together.”

The day ended with a big bang as Gerald R. Ford’s crew watched from the flight deck as the guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG), fired tracer rounds from the MK-45 5-inch/54 caliber gun into the sunset in lieu of a traditional firework show.

“It’s been fun, we’ve seen a lot of events happen,” said Huerta. “It’s different, but I’m glad that I have the people that I do on this ship to make it feel home-like.”

The GRFCSG is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean in support of interoperability and maritime security. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. In total, the GRFCSG is deployed with more than 6,000 Sailors across all platforms ready to respond globally to combatant commander tasking.

Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. Ford-class aircraft carriers introduce 23 new technologies, including Electromagnetic Aircraft Launching System, Advanced Arresting Gear and Advanced Weapons Elevators. The new systems incorporated onto Ford-class ships are designed to deliver greater lethality, survivability and joint interoperability with a 20% smaller crew than a Nimitz-class carrier, paving the way forward for naval aviation.

For more information about the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), visit https://www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/cvn78/ and follow along on Facebook: @USSGeraldRFord, Twitter: @Warship_78, DVIDS: www.dvids.net/CVN78 and LinkedIn at USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).