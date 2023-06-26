WCAP Forum gives Soldier-Athletes chance to bond as they eye 2024 Olympics

FORT CARSON, Colo. – There are important reasons for the annual World Class Athlete Program Forum, said Capt. Robert Cheseret, WCAP commander.



“It’s a chance to get everybody together, have a little bit of fun, get away from their sports, reset their minds and start fresh,” Cheseret said.

“Coming here to WCAP headquarters also allows them to complete their annual required training and to complete the Army Combat Fitness Test. That way, when they go back to their duty station, they can focus on their training. It allows them that uninterrupted time to focus on training for the Olympic Games.”



Soldier-Athletes, who are trying to make U.S. Olympic teams in their respective sports for the 2024 Paris Games, came to WCAP headquarters June 26-29 to network with each other, listen to subject matter experts in nutrition and sports psychology and to share best practices.



The forum also gave Soldier-Athletes a chance to complete their annual training, which includes the Army Combat Fitness Test. The Soldier-Athletes capped off the forum with their Org Day, which featured food, fun and fellowship in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains.



“IMCOM provides the Soldiers of the World Class Athlete Program with great support in order for them to accomplish their mission, and this forum gives them a chance to see the great support that they receive from the Army with the goal of making their Olympic teams,” said Willie Wilson, Army WCAP chief.



WCAP’s importance to the Army and the Armed Forces cannot be overstated, Wilson said. He added there are numerous former WCAP members who have had very successful careers in the Army.



“First and foremost, the Soldier-Athletes do a great job telling their story and the Army’s story,” Wilson said. “For some of them, WCAP and the Army changed their lives. For others, it’s giving them an opportunity to pursue their Olympic dreams. The Army and World Class Athlete Program provide Soldiers the opportunity to pursue their Olympic dreams and to develop a career. They represent their command, the Army and the United States on the world stage. They give back to the Army by supporting Total Army Involvement in Recruiting (TAIR), going out into high schools and colleges, telling their story and sharing the many different programs and unique opportunities that the Army offers.”



The Army WCAP forums get better every year, said Shon Lewis, Army WCAP’s longtime Greco-Roman Wrestling coach.



“There are new faces, and it’s always nice to put a face to a name,” Lewis said. “I really enjoy these forums every year. What the forum provides is camaraderie between the Soldier-Athletes. It allows them to see that it’s not just your own little world. Everyone is dealing with something, and they realize that they’re not alone.”



COVID-19 upended the training for the Soldier-Athletes and delayed the Tokyo Olympics for a year, but Lewis said the Soldier-Athletes are returning to their normal training routines.



“We’re getting our timing back, and I think our Soldier-Athletes are getting very excited and training hard for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.03.2023 16:33 Story ID: 448500 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WCAP Forum gives Soldier-Athletes chance to bond as they eye 2024 Olympics, by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.