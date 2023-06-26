Spc. Spencer Woods, a Greco-Roman wrestler, flings the medicine ball as part of the Army Combat Fitness Test on June 29 at Fort Carson, Colorado.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 16:32
|Photo ID:
|7893022
|VIRIN:
|230629-A-QG562-1005
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WCAP Forum gives Soldier-Athletes chance to bond as they eye 2024 Olympics [Image 6 of 6], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WCAP Forum gives Soldier-Athletes chance to bond as they eye 2024 Olympics
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT