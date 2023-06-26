To 50 and Beyond: Wasp Hosts the 50th Anniversary of Bahamian Independence and Bilateral Partnership Celebration

Photo By Seaman Amber Speer | 230630-N-CJ603-1511 NASSAU, The Bahamas (June 30, 2023) The official party...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Amber Speer | 230630-N-CJ603-1511 NASSAU, The Bahamas (June 30, 2023) The official party ceremoniously cuts the cake during the 50th Anniversary of Bahamian Independence Ceremony held on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), June 30, 2023. Wasp is in Nassau for a scheduled port visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence and an opportunity to strengthen the 50-year bilateral partnership with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, an important relationship with a key regional partner. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amber Speer) see less | View Image Page

NASSAU, The Bahamas - The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) hosted a reception in honor of the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence on the ship’s flight deck, June 30, 2023.



In addition to The Bahama’s independence, the reception celebrated this year marking the 50th year of Bahamian and U.S. bilateral partnership, a treasured relationship that plays a key role in maintaining stability within the Atlantic region.



“Since 1973, the relationship between the U.S. and The Bahamas has proven an important one, as we depend on each other to keep our waterways safe and ensure regional stability,” said Capt. Nakia Cooper, commanding officer of Wasp. “We have truly appreciated our time here these last few days, experiencing the rich history and culture of The Bahamas and strengthening the relationship between our maritime nations. We thank you again for hosting us. We are grateful for this opportunity to celebrate together and look forward to our future partnerships.”



The Rhode Island National Guard 88th Army Band opened the ceremony with lively music as guests arrived on the red carpet.



“Thank you [Capt. Cooper] for bringing us the USS Wasp, this wonderful symbol of our alliance,” said Charge d’ Affaires Usha Pitts. “I saw this ship for the first time on Wednesday morning as I was heading into work and it was so beautiful I almost lost consciousness. Gorgeous.”



The ceremony was hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Nassau. Among those in attendance were the Bahamian prime minister and governor.



“While The Bahamas celebrates 50 years of independence, we are equally proud to commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations with the United States,” said the Honorable Phillip Davis, prime minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. “This milestone is a testament to the conjoined friendship and partnership between our two nations. The U.S. Embassy celebration serves as a platform to showcase the achievements of our shared journey over the past five decades. It reminds us of the successes we have achieved together, the challenges that will come and the aspirations we hold for a future that knows no bounds.”



The ceremony was filled with boisterous music, laughter and conversation as a diverse range of esteemed guests from the Royal Bahamian Defence Force, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Embassy, and U.S. Navy mingled with each other.



“This coming week, as we celebrate both our Nations’ independence, let us honor our service members, and their families, and strive to be worthy of their tremendous sacrifices,” said Lt. Gen. A. C. Roper, deputy commander, U.S. Northern Command. “The close relationship between the United States and The Bahamas is rooted in democratic ideals and strong cultural ties. Both our countries share a commitment to free societies, human rights, and the rule of law, which underscores the significance of our strategic alliance.”



After the speeches, U.S. Air Force’s 23rd Fighter Group performed a fly-over with two A-10s and the evening concluded with a firework show in the harbor.

Wasp is this year’s ready warship to provide aid to Caribbean nations in the event of a catastrophic hurricane as it continues to work up toward a scheduled deployment.



