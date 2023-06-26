Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors came from across the nation to attend the Combat Arms Working Group project at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 26, 2023. The goal of the working group was to collaborate on current issues in the CATM field and focus on long-term, sustainable solutions.



Chief Master Sgt. Donald Gallagher, 20th Security Forces Career Field Manager, spoke to the crowd of 40 CATM instructors about current-day issues facing the field, such as manning, training, and policies.



“Let's make things right for our career field,” said Gallagher, addressing the crowd. “I want to see the solutions you guys have to bring to the table. We have to change the culture. We have to set our people up for success.”



During the conference, members broke into smaller groups to discuss topics, such as training objectives and duty requirements for combat arms instructors -- all with the ultimate goal to improve the field across the Air Force.

Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 Story ID: 448445 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US This work, CATM Instructors Gun For Change, by SrA Bridgitte Taylor