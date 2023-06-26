Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATM Instructors Gun For Change

    CATM Instructors Gun For Change

    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors gather together during the two-day

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructors came from across the nation to attend the Combat Arms Working Group project at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 26, 2023. The goal of the working group was to collaborate on current issues in the CATM field and focus on long-term, sustainable solutions.

    Chief Master Sgt. Donald Gallagher, 20th Security Forces Career Field Manager, spoke to the crowd of 40 CATM instructors about current-day issues facing the field, such as manning, training, and policies.

    “Let's make things right for our career field,” said Gallagher, addressing the crowd. “I want to see the solutions you guys have to bring to the table. We have to change the culture. We have to set our people up for success.”

    During the conference, members broke into smaller groups to discuss topics, such as training objectives and duty requirements for combat arms instructors -- all with the ultimate goal to improve the field across the Air Force.

