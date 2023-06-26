Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US, Philippine Air Forces to conduct Cope Thunder, first since 1990

    Fighting Falcons, FA-50s fly during Cope Thunder

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac | A 14th Fighter Squadron pilot conducts preflight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Michael Murphy 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii- Cope Thunder 23-2, a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise, is scheduled to take place July 2 through 21, with primary flight operations over Clark Air Base, Mactan Air Base, and other airfields within the Philippines.

    Approximately 225 service members are expected to fly, maintain, and support aircraft such as C-130 Hercules, A-10 Warthogs and F-22 Raptors from multiple participating units during this iteration of the exercise.

    Cope Thunder is designed to provide bilateral fighter training with the Philippine Air Force and improve combined interoperability. This iteration has a specific emphasis on expeditionary operations. The U.S. and Philippine service members will exercise together to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures within the Indo-Pacific.

    Cope Thunder began in the Philippines in 1976. It was moved to Eielson Air Force Base in 1992, and eventually renamed Red Flag Alaska. This is the first year Cope Thunder returned to Philippines since 1990 and provides a unique opportunity to integrate forces and improve interoperability between the Philippines and the United States.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 16:36
    Story ID: 448436
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Philippine Air Forces to conduct Cope Thunder, first since 1990, by SSgt Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fighting Falcons, FA-50s fly during Cope Thunder
    USAF, PAF launch fighters during Cope Thunder
    USAF, PAF stay fit to fight at Cope Thunder
    USAF, PAF conduct weapons training at Cope Thunder

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Cope Thunder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT