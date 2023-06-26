Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Stay Blue: Staff Sgt. Zachary Horton

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Zachary Horton, 97th Security Forces Squadron unit training manager, originally from Mount Pleasant, Texas, started his Air Force career in January 2015, but knew from a young age he wanted to serve his country.

    “My family has a long history of military service and I wanted to continue that tradition,” he said. “I signed an open general contract then started my service in Security Forces. It's been a challenging journey, but I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve.”

    Horton explained that his duty as the unit training manager allows him to see Airmen improve and learn more in their careers, which gives him motivation.

    “As the Unit Training Manager at the 97th Security Forces Squadron, I am responsible for developing, delivering and evaluating enlisted specialty training programs for our team of 163 security forces members,” he said. “One of my key responsibilities is to identify future skill requirements and ensure that our training programs meet the highest standards.”

    Horton plans on staying in the Air Force for the foreseeable future because of the development opportunities and his desire to serve.

    “Staying in the Air Force allows me to explore new places, build my career, and acquire invaluable skills,” he said. “I reenlisted in 2022 and plan on serving beyond my current term.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 14:04
    Story ID: 448422
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 
