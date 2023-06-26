Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Stay Blue: Staff Sgt. Zachary Horton

    Why I Stay Blue: Staff Sgt. Zachary Horton

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Horton, 97th Security Forces unit training manager, poses for a photo in front of a patrol car at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 22, 2023. Horton reenlisted in 2022 to explore new places, build his career, and acquire invaluable skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)

    TAGS

    Recruiting
    AETC
    Why I Stay Blue

