Why I Stay Blue: Staff Sgt. Zachary Horton

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Horton, 97th Security Forces unit training manager, poses for a photo in front of a patrol car at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 22, 2023. Horton reenlisted in 2022 to explore new places, build his career, and acquire invaluable skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)

