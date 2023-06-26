AMCOM employee recognized with top AMC award

Army Materiel Command recently recognized 10 employees for their outstanding contributions to the AMC mission by presenting them with the 2022 Louis Dellamonica Award.



The award is presented to both military and civilian employees below the rank of general officer and Senior Executive Service level who meet and exceed certain criteria.



This year’s Aviation and Missile Command recipient was Tildon “Kye” Allen, who currently serves as the deputy to the commander for the Aviation Center Logistics Command at Fort Novosel, Alabama.



“I'm humbled and even though it's an individual award, it really is about teamwork and our mission here,” Allen said.



He is the civilian lead for the Fleet Management Expansion program, overseeing more than 300 military and civilian personnel, spanning five states located at Forts Novosel, Moore, Eustis, Huachuca and Sill.



His duties include serving as principal assistant and advisor to the commander for the management of logistics, aviation maintenance and contract management, supporting helicopter and UAV flight training and operations for the Aviation Center of Excellence.



Allen is also responsible for environmental issues, financial and manpower management, aviation engineering, personnel administration, contracting, information systems, security, safety, facilities management and repairs, and supply and transportation.



He ensures the maintenance and logistics support provided by the workforce satisfies the Training and Doctrine Command requirements for resident training of new Army aviation maintainers, air defense artillery and field artillery support forces and career development training for current Soldiers, Marines and foreign militaries.



“It’s rewarding,” he said of working at AMCOM. “We have a very good team and my main focus is to get the resources necessary to support everybody doing those jobs and then prioritizing the efforts.”



The Hartford, Connecticut native grew up a military brat before serving 31 years in the Army.



Allen began his military career in September 1980 when he enlisted as an avionics electronic navigational repairer. He also served as an infantry Soldier in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, where he attended Officer Candidate School and subsequently commissioned in 1984. He retired from the Army in 2011 and worked as a civilian in the aerospace industry in the capacities of project manager, program manager and director of operations before making his way to AMCOM.



The Dellamonica Award was established to recognize outstanding work accomplishments that have significantly contributed to the AMC mission and overarching goals and objectives.



Nominees are judged on how their initiatives measurably improve their work environment and AMC’s mission, how they motivate and inspire fellow employees to improve or increase the quality of their own work, and how well they are viewed by peers, subordinates and supervisors.



The award is named in honor of Louis Dellamonica, a general engineer whose 65-year career at Hawthorne Army Depot, Nevada, exemplified integrity, innovation, leadership and outstanding dedication to the AMC mission.

