    AMCOM employee recognized with top AMC award

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Michelle Gordon 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Tildon “Kye” Allen is the Aviation and Missile Command 2022 Louis Dellamonica Award recipient. He currently serves as the deputy to the commander for the Aviation Center Logistics Command at Fort Novosel, Alabama.

    Redstone Arsenal
    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    Dellamonica Award

