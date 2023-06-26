AMCOM employee recognized with top AMC award

Tildon “Kye” Allen is the Aviation and Missile Command 2022 Louis Dellamonica Award recipient. He currently serves as the deputy to the commander for the Aviation Center Logistics Command at Fort Novosel, Alabama.

