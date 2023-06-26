Guard members enjoy time with community at Summer Con

Courtesy Photo | Cpl. Vincent Naylor, asst. logistician specialist, 2nd Battalion, 146th Field...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cpl. Vincent Naylor, asst. logistician specialist, 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, talks with a a guest about the M777 Howitzer during the Washington State SummerCon at the Washington State Fairgrounds, Puyallup, Wash. on June 24, 2023. (U.S. National Guard photo by Capt. Sarah Taylor) see less | View Image Page

Despite annual training and other exercises that make June exceptionally busy for the Washington National Guard, soldiers and airmen represented the organization at the annual Washington State Summer Con event at the State Fairgrounds in Puyallup to showcase what they do.



“Events like Summer Con are a great stage to share information about jobs and opportunities the guard has to offer. Plus it’s a great retention tool for soldiers in the guard. Every soldier that has attended has said nothing but good things,” Cpl. Vincent Naylor, asst. logistician specialist, 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment. “I love interacting with people, especially veterans and current military members to share stories and experiences. Also, I'm a sucker for collectable items.”



Since 2018, the Washington National Guard has partnered with the event to provide units a chance to interact with the massive crowd of guests, vendors and celebrities.



“When we started this show I wanted to find a way to showcase the military and who better than our friends with the Washington National Guard,” said Steve James, show creator and organizer.



A family friendly show, Summer Con began as a small event with toy collectors selling their inventory. It soon added comic books and art dealers. It is now one of the largest shows in the state bringing legendary and current comic book creators along with celebrities from blockbuster movies and hit television shows, voice actors, and artists.



During the show, Guard members show guests the equipment soldiers and airmen work with, including explosive ordnance disposal robots, Stryker fighting vehicles, M777 Howitzer and the always popular Blackhawk helicopter, which lands in the fairgrounds the morning prior to the show and always draws a crowd.



“Every year the National Guard equipment is a hit with the guests, and we really love having them here,” said James.



Guard members who participate have just as much fun as the guests. This was Naylor’s second Summer Con, and he specifically requested the opportunity to come back to the show.



“My experience has been nothing short of amazing, the people attending are super kind. It’s a perfect place to showcase the National Guard and the Field Artillery,” said Naylor.



For first time guest Sgt. Twinny Alipio, a signal support systems specialist with 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, the experience was the same.



“Events like this are important, because it gives voice to those who share the same passion and interests,” said Alipio. “It was a thrilling and eye opening experience to have been part of this event. Overall, it was exciting to just be around eclectic and amazing people.”