COMNAVSURFPAC Hosts Second Annual Junior Officer Training Symposium

SAN DIEGO – Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMNAVSURFPAC) hosted the second annual Junior Officer Training Symposium (JOTS) event in San Diego, June 28.



The one-day symposium brought together more than 170 junior Surface Warfare Officers (SWOs) from ships across the Surface Force to foster a wide-ranging discussion about owning and transforming the culture of the Surface Force. The event provided Junior Officers (JOs) an opportunity to network with other officers, have candid discussions about improving the Surface community, and provide feedback to senior leaders.



The symposium also provided a venue for Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Forces to bring JOs together to discuss future challenges and ways to enhance warfighting, connectedness, and team building.



“It is critical that we build connected combat teams who are valued, appreciated, and empowered,” said Kitchener during the event opening remarks. “This symposium is about listening to our wardroom, having frank and honest discussions, and taking meaningful actions to make our community better. Make no mistake, we own our culture.”



Lt. j.g. Malachi Seib, junior officer aboard USS Chafee (DDG 90), highlighted the value of the symposium and his takeaways from the event.



“Being able to share ideas with other junior officers and with leadership about how we can better prepare and improve as warfighters was invaluable,” said Seib. “We’re excited to share our feedback this year and years to come.”



The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.



For more news from Naval Surface Forces, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 15:15 Story ID: 448318 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMNAVSURFPAC Hosts Second Annual Junior Officer Training Symposium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.