The Blue Angels Upgrade their "Eyes in the Sky"

The Navy's Blue Angels are updating the GoPro cameras they hang from their Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets... and they needed a new mount for the devices. So they asked the Mechanical Instrumentation Branch at Naval Air Station Patuxent River to help. The new mounts eliminate the need to remove and re-install screws and bolts, which greatly reduce foreign object debris (FOD,) and make things safer for the ground crew and the pilots.

