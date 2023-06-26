Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Blue Angels Upgrade their "Eyes in the Sky"

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Story by NAWCAD Visual Information 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    The Navy's Blue Angels are updating the GoPro cameras they hang from their Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets... and they needed a new mount for the devices. So they asked the Mechanical Instrumentation Branch at Naval Air Station Patuxent River to help. The new mounts eliminate the need to remove and re-install screws and bolts, which greatly reduce foreign object debris (FOD,) and make things safer for the ground crew and the pilots.

    Blue Angels

    Blue Angels
    Naval Aviation
    NAWCAD
    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

