Lake goers urged to make water safety ‘First’ this Fourth of July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 28, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is encouraging lake goers to make water safety “First” this Fourth of July.



The Nashville District’s water safety proponents – the park rangers – prioritize water safety year-round, emphasizing the program from April to October, during recreation season. The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times at Corps lakes, and the Corps is highlighting water and boating safety in hopes of reducing water related accidents, injuries, and fatalities.



Lake Cumberland Park Ranger Dylan Norton stressed that water safety is a team effort, and park rangers are always looking for new and creative ways to spread the message. This includes billboards featuring the water safety campaign’s "Nobody Mourns a Life Jacket" logo, as well as fun items like silly pint cups and dog bowls with the water safety message.



Park rangers and student trainees conduct water safety events at local parks and schools, demonstrate how to select the proper size life jacket, and provide educational materials for families to take home.



“We bring life jackets to show kids and their parents how to select the proper size. We also give them learning material they can take home, share with others, and continue to learn from,” said Old Hickory Park Ranger Britton Dillard.



The lake staffs are also finding unique ways to get the attention of boaters, and promote wearing life jackets, as they navigate along the waterways.



“We have buoys deployed in high traffic areas around our lake as reminders to wear a life jacket. The goal is to make water safety a top priority for everyone and prevent water-related accidents and fatalities,” said Lake Cumberland Park Ranger Dylan Norton.



Park rangers not only enforce water safety protocols but also promote safety through the distribution of frisbees, beach towels, and t-shirts. They also encourage adults to wear life jackets through the "I Got Caught Wearing a life jacket" initiative, where adults caught wearing a life jacket are gifted beach towels from The Corps Foundation.



“We want to encourage visitors to wear their vest, which could potentially save their life, and we want reward those responsible enough to wear it on their own and thank them for being safe and making things easier on us,” said Norton.



As the fourth of July approaches, visitors engaging in water activities are reminded to exercise caution and wear life jackets. Paddleboarders and kayakers are also encouraged to wear life jackets.



Visitors can borrow life jackets from life jacket loaner stations. Lock three recreation area at Old Hickory Lake is one prime location where visitors can borrow life jackets and lifebuoys on a first-come, first-serve basis.



Old Hickory Park Rangers Jakob Craig and Britton Dillard conduct boat patrols and foot patrols along the Old Hickory shoreline, keeping an eye out for visitors who may need assistance. During the fourth of July holiday patrolling increases.



“The fourth of July is one of the busiest holidays on Corps lakes and we will be vigilant in keeping an eye out for visitors who may need assistance,” said Craig.



Park rangers will also be on the lookout for those who may not be following the rules, especially when it comes to drinking and boating. Craig emphasized that safety is their top priority, and they will stop and inform visitors of ways to stay safe if they see something concerning.



“Drowning is easily preventable. We encourage everyone to wear the right sized vest properly and swim by the shoreline and not in the marinas or main channel where a boat may not see them, and could fatally wound them,” said Craig.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4-years-old in the U.S., with approximately 4,000 deaths each year. Annually, there are around 8,000 emergency department visits for nonfatal drownings.



For children between the ages of 5 to 14-years-old, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death. To prevent drowning, visitors are advised to wear life jackets and swim in shallow waters. Tennessee law mandates that children under 12-years-old must wear a life jacket while recreating on waterways.



“Parents should avoid leaving children unattended, even for a few seconds, as it only takes a few seconds for a child to wander off and as little as eight seconds for them to drown. Submersion accidents can cause permanent brain damage and respiratory health issues,” said Craig.



Park rangers are often the first to discover drowning victims, and Dillard has heard stories of fellow rangers responding to drowning casualties, never thinking he would have a similar experience.



Dillard shared his experience being the first boat to arrive at a drowning incident where a diving team had to retrieve a deceased body while park rangers blocked off the area and stayed with the victim’s family.



“It was emotionally challenging. Having to see the family experience such a loss when they came to our lake to enjoy themselves and spend quality time together. A life jacket could’ve really made a difference in that moment,” said Dillard.



Dillard emphasized that drowning could happen to anyone.

“I urged visitors to take water safety seriously. Wear your vest, swim in safe zones, don’t become distracted with things like your phone because drowning can happen within a few short seconds.”



Norton also shared his experience of being the first boat on the scene of a drowning incident. The rangers provided support to the family and helped with crowd control until a local dive team arrived to search for the individual.



“When you come across a drowning victim it's not a great part of the job. You wish you could’ve gotten there sooner or somehow prevented it from happening. But some people just simply don't wear life jackets.”



Norton said some lake drownings are a result of people’s unsuccessful attempt at swimming for the shore from a raft or some other floating surface.



“Sometimes people just don't make it to where they intended to swim to. Sadly, responding to drownings is a necessary part of the job and we use our vessels to support local agencies who may need to be involved in body retrieval,” said Norton.



The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be patrolling Tennessee lakes and waterways this fourth of July. Visitors boating under the influence will receive a BUI violation which is the equivalent of receiving a DUI. Anyone operating a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher will be arrested and their boat can be impounded if there is no sober driver available.



“The best thing boaters can do is have a designated driver. It’s not worth the risk of harming yourself or others, and it’s not worth the impact a BUI can have on your life going forward,” said Craig.



To learn more about the Nashville District water safety program visit https://www.lrn.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Water-Safety/



