Courtesy Photo | 230626-N-YS525-1004 Da Nang, VIETNAM (June 26, 2023) - Aviation Support Equipment...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230626-N-YS525-1004 Da Nang, VIETNAM (June 26, 2023) - Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Nhat Doan (left) and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Carlos Nguyen (right), speak to members of the Vietnamese media during a ship tour held aboard USS Ronald Reagan during the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 visit to Da Nang, Vietnam, June 26. Doan, born in Vietnam and Nguyen, a child of Vietnamese immigrants, returned to Vietnam as U.S. Navy Sailors and celebrated the experience to return to their heritage while marking their naval service. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy sailors with Vietnamese roots cherish Carrier Strike Group 5 visit to Da Nang



From Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5 Public Affairs



Da Nang, VIETNAM (June 26, 2023) – Nhat Doan spent the first 16 years of her life in Vietnam before moving to Maryland with her parents in 2016. When she returned this weekend aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), she was a newly promoted aviation support equipment technician 2nd Class in the U.S. Navy.



“I’m proud of being an American sailor back in Vietnam,” said Doan, 23, who said the Navy provided her a career opportunity after college didn’t initially work out.



“It’s been a really good experience for me,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot and I’ve grown a lot, too.”



Doan and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Carlos Nguyen, 28, born in Vero Beach, Florida, to Vietnamese immigrant parents, fielded questions in Vietnamese from local visitors touring USS Ronald Reagan during the carrier’s port visit to Da Nang alongside the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile destroyers USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Robert Smalls (CG 62).



“Visiting a country where my parents are from has been a really great experience,” said Nguyen, who has visited family in Vietnam on multiple occasions over the years. “Coming back as a sailor is a tremendous opportunity and hopefully visits like these can bring our countries ever closer.”



Nguyen is attached to Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD)-Iwakuni, embarked aboard the carrier.



The ongoing port visit represents USS Ronald Reagan’s first time in Vietnam and only the third U.S. Navy aircraft carrier visit to the country since diplomatic relations were re-established. The visit by the three Task Force 70 and Carrier Strike Group 5 ships also celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the Comprehensive Partnership between the U.S. and Vietnam.



“Underpinned by the strength of our people, our bilateral relationship in 2023 continues its upward trajectory, breaking barriers, overcoming obstacles, and achieving new heights,” said Mark Knapper, U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam.



In addition to the cultural and professional exchanges such as community service projects, sports competitions, and receptions planned for the port call, Navy musicians from the U.S. 7th Fleet Band will perform free concerts for the public.



The Ronald Reagan CSG is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.