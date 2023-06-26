Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy sailors with Vietnamese roots cherish Carrier Strike Group 5 visit to Da Nang

    U.S. Navy sailors with Vietnamese roots cherish Carrier Strike Group 5 visit to Da Nang

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    06.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230626-N-YS525-1004 Da Nang, VIETNAM (June 26, 2023) - Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Nhat Doan (left) and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Carlos Nguyen (right), speak to members of the Vietnamese media during a ship tour held aboard USS Ronald Reagan during the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 visit to Da Nang, Vietnam, June 26. Doan, born in Vietnam and Nguyen, a child of Vietnamese immigrants, returned to Vietnam as U.S. Navy Sailors and celebrated the experience to return to their heritage while marking their naval service. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 22:55
    Photo ID: 7884932
    VIRIN: 230626-N-YS525-1004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: DA NANG, VN 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy sailors with Vietnamese roots cherish Carrier Strike Group 5 visit to Da Nang, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy sailors with Vietnamese roots cherish Carrier Strike Group 5 visit to Da Nang

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vietnam
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT