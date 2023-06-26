U.S. Navy sailors with Vietnamese roots cherish Carrier Strike Group 5 visit to Da Nang

230626-N-YS525-1004 Da Nang, VIETNAM (June 26, 2023) - Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Nhat Doan (left) and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Carlos Nguyen (right), speak to members of the Vietnamese media during a ship tour held aboard USS Ronald Reagan during the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 visit to Da Nang, Vietnam, June 26. Doan, born in Vietnam and Nguyen, a child of Vietnamese immigrants, returned to Vietnam as U.S. Navy Sailors and celebrated the experience to return to their heritage while marking their naval service. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig)

